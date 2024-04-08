Apr 8, 2024 - News

Airbnb bookings paint totality's path

Share of Airbnb and Vrbo listings booked ahead of the April&nbsp8 eclipse
Data: AirDNA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Airbnbs and similar offerings are booked solid in and around the path of totality for today's total solar eclipse, per estimates from short-term rental analytics platform AirDNA.

  • Mapping out fully booked cities paints an almost perfect picture of the path the eclipse will take as it crosses America from Texas to Maine.

The big picture: Millions of travelers are expected to descend on cities and towns in the path of totality.

  • Hotels, short-term rentals and even campsites have been booked out for weeks, if not months.

How it works: AirDNA collects daily booking data from more than 10 million short-term rental properties worldwide.

  • It looks at properties listed on both Airbnb and Vrbo but de-duplicates listings posted on both sites "to give a true size of the industry," the company says.
