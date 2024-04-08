Airbnb bookings paint totality's path

Data: AirDNA; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Airbnbs and similar offerings are booked solid in and around the path of totality for today's total solar eclipse, per estimates from short-term rental analytics platform AirDNA.

Mapping out fully booked cities paints an almost perfect picture of the path the eclipse will take as it crosses America from Texas to Maine.

The big picture: Millions of travelers are expected to descend on cities and towns in the path of totality.

Hotels, short-term rentals and even campsites have been booked out for weeks, if not months.

How it works: AirDNA collects daily booking data from more than 10 million short-term rental properties worldwide.