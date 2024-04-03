Inside the Loop

Apr 3, 2024 - News

🏙️ Pearl developers are set to double the footprint of the entertainment destination by the end of 2026, with plans for more apartments, restaurants, bars, offices and a hotel nearby. (Express-News 🔒)

🚧 The popular land bridge at Phil Hardberger Park will close for the month on Tuesday to undergo repairs. (KSAT)

🤖 You can get tacos al pastor with sliced meat from a trompo robot at Ro-Ho Pork & Bread in San Antonio. (Texas Monthly)

