Apr 3, 2024 - News
Inside the Loop
🏙️ Pearl developers are set to double the footprint of the entertainment destination by the end of 2026, with plans for more apartments, restaurants, bars, offices and a hotel nearby. (Express-News 🔒)
🚧 The popular land bridge at Phil Hardberger Park will close for the month on Tuesday to undergo repairs. (KSAT)
🤖 You can get tacos al pastor with sliced meat from a trompo robot at Ro-Ho Pork & Bread in San Antonio. (Texas Monthly)
