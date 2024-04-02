Inside the Loop

🤒 A person in Texas is being treated for bird flu after exposure to dairy cattle presumed to be infected with the virus, health officials said yesterday. (Axios)

🏗️ A crane fell on a moving vehicle on I-35 in Southwest Bexar County yesterday, sending three people to the hospital with minor injuries. (KSAT)

🎶 The new River North Icehouse will open this spring with food, a full bar and live music in the north downtown area. (SA Current)

😞 The Jim's Restaurant at Hildebrand and San Pedro avenues will close June 25, following the closure of the Broadway Jim's location. (MySA)