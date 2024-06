Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Midwest Regional Climate Center; Map: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios If you couldn't tell, spring has arrived. With temperatures already reaching the high 80s, people outside of San Antonio might even mistake it for summer weather. Driving the news: Temperatures are expected to cool down Wednesday before warming back up for the weekend, but frosty weather is nowhere in sight.

The big picture: The median date for the last spring frost for Sam Antonio is Feb. 25, according to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center.

In case you needed a reminder, the high was 86 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Leadville, Colorado, has the latest median spring frost on June 27.

For context: June has been a historically hot month for San Antonio in recent years, with record highs in the triple digits.

Happy "spring," y'all!