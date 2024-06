The top of awe-inspiring Mount Kilimanjaro hopefully will soon be graced by a San Antonio doctor on a mission to raise kidney donor awareness. State of play: Organ donor and transplant doctor Kelley Hitchman is planning to reach the summit of the dormant volcano by World Kidney Day on March 15.

As lab director at the University Health Transplant Institute, Hitchman matches compatible donors with recipients.

She donated one of her own kidneys to a stranger in July 2021.

Zoom in: The donation experience inspired her to encourage others to become donors. She is now a member of the national Kidney Donor Athletes team, which is taking on the challenging climb to raise awareness and donations and to demonstrate the post-donation possibilities for donors.

Groups and individuals can donate here.

What's next: Hitchman will carry a University Health Transplant Institute flag during the climb.