Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Rodeo, 5k
Here's what's going on around the Alamo City this weekend.
Head to the San Antonio Zoo for Locals Day, when Bexar County residents get $8 admission.
- Locals Day runs Thursday through Monday.
Giddy up to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, which runs through two more weekends.
- Adult tickets start at $12. Find events online.
Sip on wine from Chronic Cellars and enjoy a meal at Dignowity Meats starting at 5:30pm Friday.
- Tickets start at $45 and include unlimited pours.
Hang out with baby goats and get a complimentary drink at In Contrada Vineyard and Kitchen, 6-8pm Friday.
- Tickets are $15 for children and $25 for adults.
Wander the Amazing Art Expo at the Holiday Inn Riverwalk, 5-9pm Friday and noon-6pm Saturday and Sunday.
- Free admission includes a free print at the door.
Lace up your running shoes for a 5k at Man Overboard Brewing downtown, starting 11am Saturday.
- Tickets start at $35 and include a beer at the finish line.
Take the kids to "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!" at Magik Theatre, showing 2pm Saturday and 3pm Sunday.
- Tickets starting around $23 are still available.
Take a haunted tour of the old Masonic lodge in King William with two paranormal investigators, 8:30-10:30pm Saturday.
- Tickets cost $45 and include a short walking tour of the historic neighborhood.
Get to know the San Antonio Brahmas at their family-friendly kickoff event, 2-4pm Sunday at the Alamodome.
- There will be a Q&A with the UFL head of football operations and the Brahmas' new head coach, Wade Phillips.
- RSVP for free.
Unwind to the beats at Reggae Sunday at Amor Eterno in Southtown, 3-8pm Sunday.
- A pop-up vendor will be selling jerk chicken on a stick and Jamaican rice and peas.
