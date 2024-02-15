Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on around the Alamo City this weekend.

Head to the San Antonio Zoo for Locals Day, when Bexar County residents get $8 admission.

Locals Day runs Thursday through Monday.

Giddy up to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, which runs through two more weekends.

Adult tickets start at $12. Find events online.

Sip on wine from Chronic Cellars and enjoy a meal at Dignowity Meats starting at 5:30pm Friday.

Tickets start at $45 and include unlimited pours.

Hang out with baby goats and get a complimentary drink at In Contrada Vineyard and Kitchen, 6-8pm Friday.

Tickets are $15 for children and $25 for adults.

Wander the Amazing Art Expo at the Holiday Inn Riverwalk, 5-9pm Friday and noon-6pm Saturday and Sunday.

Free admission includes a free print at the door.

Lace up your running shoes for a 5k at Man Overboard Brewing downtown, starting 11am Saturday.

Tickets start at $35 and include a beer at the finish line.

Take the kids to "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!" at Magik Theatre, showing 2pm Saturday and 3pm Sunday.

Tickets starting around $23 are still available.

Take a haunted tour of the old Masonic lodge in King William with two paranormal investigators, 8:30-10:30pm Saturday.

Tickets cost $45 and include a short walking tour of the historic neighborhood.

Get to know the San Antonio Brahmas at their family-friendly kickoff event, 2-4pm Sunday at the Alamodome.

There will be a Q&A with the UFL head of football operations and the Brahmas' new head coach, Wade Phillips.

RSVP for free.

Unwind to the beats at Reggae Sunday at Amor Eterno in Southtown, 3-8pm Sunday.