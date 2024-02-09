Share on email (opens in new window)

Camp Outpost is located in Southtown. Photo: Courtesy of Camp Outpost

Southtown's Camp Outpost is dishing the deets on how to make a versatile chicken recipe that can be used for a dip for Super Bowl hosting.

What to get...

1 whole chicken

Your favorite canned beer

Barbecue rub, as needed

What to do: Preheat grill or smoker to 300°.

Rinse chicken with cold water and allow to dry before placing in a pan with chicken cavity down on an upright beer can.

Cook for an hour and 20 minutes or until the chicken reaches 165°.

Allow chicken to cool, remove the can and save any leftover beer.

Shred the chicken by hand and pour remaining beer over the meat.

Make it a dip:

What to get...

Shredded chicken

4 8-ounce blocks of cream cheese

2 tablespoons of barbecue rub

1 bunch of green onions, finely chopped

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

Half a red onion, finely diced

Can of beer

What to do: Heat a slow cooker on medium and add the cream cheese and heavy whipping cream.