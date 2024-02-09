1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Camp Outpost's beer can chicken Super Bowl appetizer
Southtown's Camp Outpost is dishing the deets on how to make a versatile chicken recipe that can be used for a dip for Super Bowl hosting.
What to get...
- 1 whole chicken
- Your favorite canned beer
- Barbecue rub, as needed
What to do: Preheat grill or smoker to 300°.
- Rinse chicken with cold water and allow to dry before placing in a pan with chicken cavity down on an upright beer can.
- Cook for an hour and 20 minutes or until the chicken reaches 165°.
- Allow chicken to cool, remove the can and save any leftover beer.
- Shred the chicken by hand and pour remaining beer over the meat.
Make it a dip:
What to get...
- Shredded chicken
- 4 8-ounce blocks of cream cheese
- 2 tablespoons of barbecue rub
- 1 bunch of green onions, finely chopped
- 1 cup of heavy whipping cream
- Half a red onion, finely diced
- Can of beer
What to do: Heat a slow cooker on medium and add the cream cheese and heavy whipping cream.
- Add the red onion, shredded chicken and rub when the cheese starts to soften.
- Continue to cook and warm until it all becomes one.
- If it's thick, a second can of beer will help the consistency.
- Garnish with green onions and serve with tortilla chips or crackers.
