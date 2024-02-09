1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Camp Outpost's beer can chicken Super Bowl appetizer

The gray exterior of the Camp Outpost restaurant.

Camp Outpost is located in Southtown. Photo: Courtesy of Camp Outpost

Southtown's Camp Outpost is dishing the deets on how to make a versatile chicken recipe that can be used for a dip for Super Bowl hosting.

What to get...

  • 1 whole chicken
  • Your favorite canned beer
  • Barbecue rub, as needed

What to do: Preheat grill or smoker to 300°.

  • Rinse chicken with cold water and allow to dry before placing in a pan with chicken cavity down on an upright beer can.
  • Cook for an hour and 20 minutes or until the chicken reaches 165°.
  • Allow chicken to cool, remove the can and save any leftover beer.
  • Shred the chicken by hand and pour remaining beer over the meat.

Make it a dip:

What to get...

  • Shredded chicken
  • 4 8-ounce blocks of cream cheese
  • 2 tablespoons of barbecue rub
  • 1 bunch of green onions, finely chopped
  • 1 cup of heavy whipping cream
  • Half a red onion, finely diced
  • Can of beer

What to do: Heat a slow cooker on medium and add the cream cheese and heavy whipping cream.

  • Add the red onion, shredded chicken and rub when the cheese starts to soften.
  • Continue to cook and warm until it all becomes one.
  • If it's thick, a second can of beer will help the consistency.
  • Garnish with green onions and serve with tortilla chips or crackers.
