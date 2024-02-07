Asian New Year and more happening in San Antonio this weekend
Here's what's going on around San Antonio this weekend.
🖼️ See the new exhibits, "Millennial Lotería: The LatinXperience" by Michael Alfaro and Gerardo Guillén and "Permanencia Voluntaria" by Efedefroy at Centro de Artes Gallery in Historic Market Square.
- The gallery is free, open to the public and will be on display through June 30.
🎶 Hear the throwbacks as Keith Sweat, Next, Baby Bash, Frankie J and All-For-One bring the Valentines Super Love Jam to the Alamodome at 7:30pm Friday.
- Tickets start at $55.50.
🎤 Catch San Antonio's R&B singer Xavier Omär with Mélat at the new Stable Hall at 8pm on Saturday.
- Standing room tickets are $30.
🎭 Join the Mardi Gras fun at San Antonio River's free annual parade on Saturday.
- The floats will pass through the museum reach from 2-3pm and the downtown reach from 5-6pm.
🦩 Single and ready to flamingle? The zoo is hosting a mixer called "Meet Your Next Ex" on Saturday at 7pm.
- General admission is $30, VIP is $100.
🤠 Enjoy the first weekend of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, which starts Thursday with a $2 Day, offering cheap rides, food and admission.
- Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Midland and Wynonna Judd are performing this weekend.
🧧 Celebrate the Asian New Year at Rolling Oaks Mall from 12-6pm on Saturday and Sunday.
- Tim's Oriental and Seafood Market is also hosting a New Year Lion Dance on Sunday at 2pm.
