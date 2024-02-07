Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on around San Antonio this weekend.

🖼️ See the new exhibits, "Millennial Lotería: The LatinXperience" by Michael Alfaro and Gerardo Guillén and "Permanencia Voluntaria" by Efedefroy at Centro de Artes Gallery in Historic Market Square.

The gallery is free, open to the public and will be on display through June 30.

🎶 Hear the throwbacks as Keith Sweat, Next, Baby Bash, Frankie J and All-For-One bring the Valentines Super Love Jam to the Alamodome at 7:30pm Friday.

Tickets start at $55.50.

🎤 Catch San Antonio's R&B singer Xavier Omär with Mélat at the new Stable Hall at 8pm on Saturday.

Standing room tickets are $30.

🎭 Join the Mardi Gras fun at San Antonio River's free annual parade on Saturday.

The floats will pass through the museum reach from 2-3pm and the downtown reach from 5-6pm.

🦩 Single and ready to flamingle? The zoo is hosting a mixer called "Meet Your Next Ex" on Saturday at 7pm.

General admission is $30, VIP is $100.

🤠 Enjoy the first weekend of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, which starts Thursday with a $2 Day, offering cheap rides, food and admission.

Old Dominion, Brad Paisley, Midland and Wynonna Judd are performing this weekend.

🧧 Celebrate the Asian New Year at Rolling Oaks Mall from 12-6pm on Saturday and Sunday.