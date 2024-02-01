Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on around San Antonio this weekend.

Spur your rodeo-themed social calendar Friday at Market Square's Western Heritage Weekend Kick-off.

The free event features vendors, music and activities from 5-10pm.

Enjoy the city's longstanding First Friday art walk tradition in Southtown.

Places like the Good Kind and Sammis & Ochoa are hosting events.

Swing into your Friday night at a New Orleans-themed show at Jazz, TX.

7pm and 9:30pm shows are available. Ticket prices vary depending on group size.

Catch the Spurs before they leave on the Rodeo Road Trip. They play the New Orleans Pelicans Friday at 7pm and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at 7:30pm.

Tickets start at $13.

Relive the magic of the "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" movie as a live orchestra performs the film's score at the Majestic Theatre Friday and Saturday.

Daytime and evening performances are available. Tickets start at $69.

Watch the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive as it gallops down Houston Street at 10:50am Saturday.

Resolved to get a new hobby? How about birding? Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting a free beginners' birding class at Government Canyon at 9am Saturday.

Brunch and bingo at Chicken N Pickle starting at 10am Sunday.

Bingo is free to play.

Jump into weekend fun at Epic Bounce, touted as one of the largest bounce parks in the nation, during its residency at Nelson Wolff Stadium.