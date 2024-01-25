Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on around San Antonio this weekend.

Wake up early Friday to experience the free rodeo tradition that is the Cowboy Breakfast in its new format and location, at 142 Gembler Road.

Food starts at 5am.

Experience San Antonio's Black history on a bus tour that stops at landmarks and spots throughout the East Side.

$30 tickets are available for the 1pm Saturday tour..

Giddy up for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo's Bar-B-Que Cook-Off and Festival. The precursor to the rodeo pits pitmasters against each other and features a lineup of music on Friday and Saturday.

General admission tickets are $15.

Laugh with Rob Schneider as he brings "The Narcissist Confessions" to the Empire Theatre at 8pm Friday.

Tickets start at $40.

Get a taste of the Big Bayou flavor, costumes and music at SeaWorld's Mardi Gras Festival, which runs every weekend through Feb. 25.

The event is included in park admission, which starts at $49.99 when purchased online.

Listen to a free Emma Tenayuca Series "plática" featuring Dr. Lydia R. Otero on their recent memoir "L.A. Interchanges: A Brown & Queer Archival Memoir" at 5:30pm Saturday at the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center.

Enjoy a day of activities, demonstrations and interactive opportunities for all ages at the Wild West Wildlife Festival at the Briscoe Western Museum starting at 10am Saturday.

The event is free and includes museum admission.

Catch the Spurs as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:30pm Friday or the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 Saturday (or both).