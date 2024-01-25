More money and mentorship are headed to Texas nonprofits that are often left out of traditional philanthropic funding mechanisms.

What's happening: ACT 4 SA, a nonprofit focused on police accountability in San Antonio, is among the inaugural participants in the Valiente Fund, a program to help grassroots groups that are led by and serve Latinos.

The Valiente Fund is housed within Way to Rise, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit group that funds organizations in the South and Southwest focused on increasing civic engagement among marginalized groups.

The new fund is supporting four other Texas-based organizations besides ACT 4 SA.

Why it matters: A lack of access to funding and underrepresentation has made it difficult for Latinos to rise in these spaces.

Details: The program was created partly because research shows that most organizations run by Latinos and Black people receive a tiny percentage of philanthropic funding.

Just 11% of multi-million dollar grants from 2010-2014 went to organizations led by people of color, per a 2020 report.

"It was clear that we needed to build their capacity so that they could have broader reach in a quicker way and position themselves to be recipients of philanthropic and investment dollars," says Maria Alegria Rodriguez, Valiente Fund's executive director.

Context: Organizers behind ACT 4 SA helped to put two charter amendments on San Antonio city ballots. Voters did not pass either.

Proposition A, the sweeping question on last year's ballot that sought to reform a range of local criminal justice policies, was decisively rejected by voters.

Proposition B, placed before voters in 2021, would have stripped the police union of its right to collectively bargain with the city. The vote failed narrowly.

Of note: Last year, ACT 4 SA released a dashboard of data about San Antonio Police Department officers who have been fired or suspended over the last decade.

Zoom in: With the funding and support from the program, ACT 4 SA is planning to collect more data about people's experiences with the police — especially among the Hispanic community in San Antonio, Jade Pacheco, community builder with ACT 4 SA, tells Axios.

Ananda Tomas, executive director, is also looking forward to making connections and learning from peers through the accelerator program.

ACT 4 SA is a Black-led and founded organization.

Plus, the accelerator funding can help ACT 4 SA cover its basic bills through at least the first quarter of the year, Tomas says.

That will allow the nonprofit to focus on taking advantage of the mentorship and networking opportunities that are vital to growing any organization — especially groups that are traditionally left out of big-money philanthropic efforts.

What they're saying: "It's not that we can't get there, but somebody has to fund us and teach us in the in-between to get there," Tomas says.

State of play: Tomas officially launched ACT 4 SA in 2021, employing just herself.

It's since grown to three full-time and three part-time staffers.

The bottom line: Now that she's scaling the organization, Tomas wants to focus on building a workplace and keeping in compliance with business regulations. Those are things that, if not followed, can sink some nonprofits that don't have the resources to learn otherwise, Tomas says.