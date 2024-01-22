The germs that spread over the holidays are still making their rounds, leading many illness-ridden San Antonians to wonder, "Is it COVID-19, flu or allergies?"

Why it matters: Several respiratory illnesses are circulating simultaneously this season, including colds, flu, COVID and even cedar fever.

Because they share symptoms of sore throat, runny nose, itchy eyes, headaches and fatigue, it can be difficult to diagnose which is the culprit.

State of play: Bexar County COVID levels and hospitalizations remain low, according to city and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The count of cases is 1,186, according to last week's latest numbers.

Yes, but: It's an increase of 248 cases from the count reported before the holidays.

The big picture: COVID, flu and RSV have been on the rise statewide in recent months.

About half of states, including Texas, were reporting "very high" flu activity as of Jan. 12, according to the latest CDC data.

Zoom in: The number of emergency room visits for flu cases in Bexar County was higher than those for COVID and RSV at the end of 2023, according to CDC data.

Bexar County's final flu report for 2023 showed the number of positive flu tests was trending upward. However, the most recent data reported on Jan. 6 shows those positive tests are now decreasing.

The flu activity is considered moderate.

Zoom out: The CDC estimates that between 10-19 million Americans have had the flu this season, and 110,000-230,000 people have been hospitalized because of the illness.

Almost 32 million flu cases were estimated in the 2022-2023 season.

Plus: Texas is also about to hit peak cedar allergy season this month.

Threat level: Data on how many people in Bexar County have taken the most recent COVID booster isn't available, but only 15% of residents had the booster that became available in 2022, per CDC data analyzed by the New York Times.

Be smart: It's not too late to get a flu or COVID vaccine to protect yourself against serious illness and complications.