Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Wine tasting, Pride Night

Here's what's going on around San Antonio this weekend.

Catch live music from Mike Dillon & Punkadelick + The Whale at Lonesome Rose, 8pm Friday.

Celebrate Pride Night as the Spurs take on the Charlotte Hornets at the Frost Bank Center. Tip-off is at 7pm Friday.

  • The pregame Pride fest at 5:30pm features local LGBTQ+-owned shops, live music and more.
  • Tickets starting at $15 are still available.

Drink coffee and talk poetry at Gemini Ink, 10am-noon Saturday. Free.

Shop vintage finds and homemade goods at SoFlo Market, 10am-4pm Saturday, near the intersection of South Flores and South Alamo streets in Southtown.

Head to the BiblioTech Comic-Expo, noon-4pm Saturday at BiblioTech EDU. Free admission.

See the stars and play pinball at What's Brewing, which will have a 22-inch telescope set up in the back parking lot, 6-9pm Saturday.

Experience Monster Jam at the Alamodome, 7pm Saturday and 3pm Sunday.

Taste Mexican wines and African teas as part of a DreamWeek event, 2-5pm Sunday at The Parish on the near West Side.

