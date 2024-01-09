Axios San Antonio celebrates first anniversary

Howdy! Madalyn and Megan here. A year ago Tuesday, we hit send on the first-ever official Axios San Antonio newsletter.

Why it matters: This newsletter is a daily digest of the Alamo City, with a mix of investigative reporting, data-driven stories, food news and the hot spots we're excited about.

It's a lot to keep up with, especially as the city keeps growing — but the two of us love building a new way to engage our fellow residents with the news.

By the numbers: Over the last 12 months, we've had nearly 250 editions and sent almost 3 million emails to all our subscribers.

Not to brag, but our two-person team has tackled the biggest stories in

San Antonio, including updates on affordable housing, political controversies, school closures, travel news, restaurant debuts and our banner NBA draft first dibs.

Madalyn wove in her deep passion for cultural storytelling. She remembers how excited she was to connect readers with Melissa Rojas, who put a spin on traditional guayaberas that San Antonians couldn't get enough of.

Megan wove in her accessible coverage of complex city issues. She learned how and why the rate at which the city's Animal Care Services euthanized animals was skyrocketing.

We're proud of our deep dives on the effect of Wembymania on the Spurs and our looks at Fiesta, noise concerns and heat-related deaths.

Plus: We've crafted date night ideas, guides to big events, shared our experiences and tested new city technology.

And we launched an Instagram account for a more robust view of our stories.

What's next: We're just getting started and promise to continue digging into the most important issues in the 210.

The bottom line: Thank you for reading our newsletter and supporting us.

