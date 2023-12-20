This year challenged San Antonio. That's evident when you look back at some of the top stories of 2023.

But we also made strides as a city and came together in new ways. And there's more growth on our horizon.

The big picture: For many, 2023 marked the first full year without pandemic-influenced routines.

What to know: Here's a look at 10 of the top stories in San Antonio in 2023 and how they shaped us.

No more coal: CPS Energy voted in January to close the coal-fired J.K. Spruce 1 plant by the end of 2028 and convert the Spruce 2 coal plant to run on natural gas.

But the city-owned utility didn't move as swiftly toward renewables and carbon neutrality as some environmental activists hoped.

Fatal dog attacks: San Antonio saw two fatal dog attacks this year, and others that hospitalized residents with serious injuries.

We got Wemby: The Spurs drafted French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who was forecast to be our most transformative draft pick since 1997 and boost San Antonio's profile internationally.

And despite the Spurs' recent losing streak, Wemby has already brought the city together.

Melissa Perez shooting: San Antonio police officers shot and killed Melissa Perez while she was reportedly having a mental health crisis. They were swiftly charged with murder, and two officers were recently indicted by a grand jury on murder charges.

Her death pointed to gaps in the city's 911 mental health program, which the City Council later expanded to cover late-night calls like the one involving Perez.

Hottest summer ever: We sweated through San Antonio's hottest summer on record this year and an ongoing drought. That led to a rise in heat-related illnesses, although it's unclear how many people have died of heat-related causes across Bexar County.

Spurs arena planning: Wembanyama's arrival in San Antonio put renewed focus on the AT&T Center, the Spurs' home arena since 2002, and the lack of development around it.

Even before the team drafted Wemby, city officials were in talks with the Spurs about possibly moving to a new downtown arena, the Express-News has reported.

Solar eclipse: We got a front-row seat to the annular solar eclipse in October as the largest U.S. city in its path. Thousands traveled to see the view.

The April 8 total solar eclipse is expected to draw even larger crows to San Antonio and the Hill Country.

St. Mary's construction: Road work along the North St. Mary's Strip finally came to an end this year after delayed deadlines and added improvements caused major pushback from business owners and customers in the nightlife district.

The project took about 2 1/2 years to complete — nearly a year longer than initially planned.

First Euro flight: San Antonio International Airport scored its first nonstop flight to Europe — we're coming for you next summer, Frankfurt, Germany! — amid an ongoing $2.5 billion expansion plan.

School closings: San Antonio ISD voted this year to close 15 of its schools, and it isn't alone — Edgewood, South San Antonio and Harlandale ISDs are all closing some schools amid declining enrollment.