Dec 20, 2023 - Culture

Spot San Antonio holiday traditions with a bingo game

headshot
headshot
Bingo: Axios Visuals
Bingo: Axios Visuals

Your year-end gathering wouldn't be complete without your very own San Antonio bingo card.

  • Play along with family and friends with sayings and sightings that will only be muttered and seen around San Antonio this time of year.

Go deeper: San Antonio's River Walk holiday lights, by the numbers

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more