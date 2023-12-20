Share on email (opens in new window)

Bingo: Axios Visuals

Your year-end gathering wouldn't be complete without your very own San Antonio bingo card.

Play along with family and friends with sayings and sightings that will only be muttered and seen around San Antonio this time of year.

