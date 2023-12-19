1 hour ago - Food and Drink
A very San Antonio Christmas cocktail recipe
If you're looking for an easy-to-make cocktail for your holiday festivities, the elixir elves at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa have you covered.
Details: The hotel shared the recipe for a drink called the Warm Embrace, which is served at one of the pop-up bars on the property.
- 1.5 ounce Tres Generaciones
- 0.75 ounce Cointreau
- 1 ounce lemon juice
- 0.5 ounce apple syrup
- 0.5 ounce cinnamon syrup
- Combine ingredients, shake and garnish with a cinnamon rim and apple slice
Zoom out: The Arctic Lodge, Cocoa Cabin and Frost Haus pop-up bars are all located at the hotel and are open to the public.
- Guests can find the Warm Embrace, Yuletide Toddy, Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Animal and the Treat Yo' Elf at the Arctic Lodge, which also has kid-friendly drinks like hot chocolate and hot apple cider.
- Frost Haus and Cocoa Cabin also serve themed drinks and seasonal eats like bratwurst bites and chili.
