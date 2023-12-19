A very San Antonio Christmas cocktail recipe

If you're looking for an easy-to-make cocktail for your holiday festivities, the elixir elves at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa have you covered.

Details: The hotel shared the recipe for a drink called the Warm Embrace, which is served at one of the pop-up bars on the property.

1.5 ounce Tres Generaciones

0.75 ounce Cointreau

1 ounce lemon juice

0.5 ounce apple syrup

0.5 ounce cinnamon syrup

Combine ingredients, shake and garnish with a cinnamon rim and apple slice

Zoom out: The Arctic Lodge, Cocoa Cabin and Frost Haus pop-up bars are all located at the hotel and are open to the public.