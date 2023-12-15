Dec 15, 2023 - Business

Where to find holiday pop-up bars in San Antonio

Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

San Antonio bars are making spirits bright with holiday pop-ups that include cheery cocktails, special menus, photo opportunities and more.

Driving the news: There's a sleigh full of places to check out this season. Many are near downtown's holiday activities and light displays.

🌴 Sippin' Santa at Hugman's Oasis

Details: Imagine Santa on vacation. That's the vibe River Walk Tiki bar Hugman's Oasis is bringing this holiday season.

  • The menu includes tropical drinks like Ho Ho Hot Buttered Rum and Surf Nur.
  • Runs through Dec. 31.

🦕 Miracle at Esquire

Details: The national chain of pop-up bars landed at Esquire this year.

  • The menu features a dozen fun drinks that come in festive drinkware, like Rudolph's Replacement, which is served in a dinosaur cup.
  • Runs through Dec. 31.

💚 The Ultimate Grinch Pop-Up at Elsewhere

Details: The outdoor bar has transformed into a whimsical Whoville-like scene with themed drinks, limited edition eats and plenty of places to take photos.

  • Runs through Jan. 22.

🎄 Grinchmas at Otro

Details: The rooftop bar at Canopy is getting Grinchy with themed drinks and views of the River Walk.

  • Runs through December.

🧑🏻‍🎄 Picksmas at Picks Bar

Details: The North Side bar will celebrate the month with special drinks, giveaways, themed karaoke and Santa appearances every Saturday.

  • Runs through Dec. 29.

🥂 Haunt's Christmas cocktails

Details: The St. Anthony Hotel's Christmas-decorated bar is serving drinks like gingerbread martinis and roasted pecan old fashioneds.

⛷️ The Holiday Hideaway at Chicken N Pickle

Details: The ski lodge-themed bar is tucked away at the pickleball destination. Reservations are required, $10 per person.

  • Reservations are now open through Dec. 28.
