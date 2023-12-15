Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The gingerbread martini from Haunt at The St. Anthony Hotel. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

San Antonio bars are making spirits bright with holiday pop-ups that include cheery cocktails, special menus, photo opportunities and more.

Driving the news: There's a sleigh full of places to check out this season. Many are near downtown's holiday activities and light displays.

🌴 Sippin' Santa at Hugman's Oasis

Details: Imagine Santa on vacation. That's the vibe River Walk Tiki bar Hugman's Oasis is bringing this holiday season.

The menu includes tropical drinks like Ho Ho Hot Buttered Rum and Surf Nur.

Runs through Dec. 31.

🦕 Miracle at Esquire

Details: The national chain of pop-up bars landed at Esquire this year.

The menu features a dozen fun drinks that come in festive drinkware, like Rudolph's Replacement, which is served in a dinosaur cup.

Runs through Dec. 31.

💚 The Ultimate Grinch Pop-Up at Elsewhere

Details: The outdoor bar has transformed into a whimsical Whoville-like scene with themed drinks, limited edition eats and plenty of places to take photos.

Runs through Jan. 22.

🎄 Grinchmas at Otro

Details: The rooftop bar at Canopy is getting Grinchy with themed drinks and views of the River Walk.

Runs through December.

🧑🏻‍🎄 Picksmas at Picks Bar

Details: The North Side bar will celebrate the month with special drinks, giveaways, themed karaoke and Santa appearances every Saturday.

Runs through Dec. 29.

🥂 Haunt's Christmas cocktails

Details: The St. Anthony Hotel's Christmas-decorated bar is serving drinks like gingerbread martinis and roasted pecan old fashioneds.

⛷️ The Holiday Hideaway at Chicken N Pickle

Details: The ski lodge-themed bar is tucked away at the pickleball destination. Reservations are required, $10 per person.