Where to find holiday pop-up bars in San Antonio
San Antonio bars are making spirits bright with holiday pop-ups that include cheery cocktails, special menus, photo opportunities and more.
Driving the news: There's a sleigh full of places to check out this season. Many are near downtown's holiday activities and light displays.
🌴 Sippin' Santa at Hugman's Oasis
Details: Imagine Santa on vacation. That's the vibe River Walk Tiki bar Hugman's Oasis is bringing this holiday season.
- The menu includes tropical drinks like Ho Ho Hot Buttered Rum and Surf Nur.
- Runs through Dec. 31.
Details: The national chain of pop-up bars landed at Esquire this year.
- The menu features a dozen fun drinks that come in festive drinkware, like Rudolph's Replacement, which is served in a dinosaur cup.
- Runs through Dec. 31.
💚 The Ultimate Grinch Pop-Up at Elsewhere
Details: The outdoor bar has transformed into a whimsical Whoville-like scene with themed drinks, limited edition eats and plenty of places to take photos.
- Runs through Jan. 22.
Details: The rooftop bar at Canopy is getting Grinchy with themed drinks and views of the River Walk.
- Runs through December.
Details: The North Side bar will celebrate the month with special drinks, giveaways, themed karaoke and Santa appearances every Saturday.
- Runs through Dec. 29.
Details: The St. Anthony Hotel's Christmas-decorated bar is serving drinks like gingerbread martinis and roasted pecan old fashioneds.
⛷️ The Holiday Hideaway at Chicken N Pickle
Details: The ski lodge-themed bar is tucked away at the pickleball destination. Reservations are required, $10 per person.
- Reservations are now open through Dec. 28.
