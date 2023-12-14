Things to do this weekend in San Antonio: Tree lighting, Christkindl market
Here's what's going on around San Antonio this weekend.
🍿 Catch a final showing of "Petra's Pecado," a comedy about a small tortilla factory facing business threats, at the Guadalupe Theater. General admission costs $15.
- 8pm on Friday and Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.
🍸 Get cozy for the Haunted Pajama Cocktail Tour at Victoria's Black Swan Inn, 8pm Friday.
- A $65 ticket includes three holiday cocktails and a tour of the haunted grounds.
🍽️ Drink and dine on the River Walk Culinary Tour, 5:30-9pm Friday.
- Tickets cost $125 and include a drink at Waxy O'Connors, an appetizer and dinner at Acenar and dessert at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory.
🦮 Grab your pup and head to the Downtown Dog Market at Legacy Park, 10am-2pm Saturday.
- The event will feature a Santa Paws Parade and a dog costume contest.
🎅 Don your best red and white suit for Southtown's SantaCon pub run, beginning 2pm Saturday at McIntyre's.
- Register for free online.
🎄 Watch the Woodlawn Lake tree lighting ceremony with sweets, crafts and more, 5-8pm Saturday.
- The Spurs Coyote will make a special appearance at 7pm.
✨ Pretend you're in Germany at the Christkindl-style market, part of Holidays on Houston Street, from 5-9pm Saturday and noon-5pm Sunday.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.