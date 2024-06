Share on email (opens in new window)

Millions are en route or packing up for what's expected to be one of the busiest turkey trots ever. By the numbers: AAA predicts 55.4 million Americans will drive more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving, which would be the third busiest year — behind 2005 and 2019 — since 2000.

The busiest time on the roads will be 2-6pm Wednesday.

The current average gas price in San Antonio is $2.75, which is nearly 56 cents lower than the national average and about 20 cents lower than last year's prices.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio International Airport is anticipating the busiest flight season on record, with a 20% increase in travelers compared to 2019.

Be smart: The airport encourages travelers with flights before 7:30am to arrive two hours early.

If your flight is after 7:30am, arrive 90 minutes early.

The airport's website features trackers for parking availability and security checkpoint wait times.

Of note: The Wall Street Journal recently named SAT No. 2 for Best U.S. Midsize Airports.

The airport took the top spot for fast security clearance.

The bottom line: Here's hoping it's all gravy.