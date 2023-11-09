Rita Moreno will hit San Antonio stages on Tuesday
On Tuesday, renowned actress, dancer, singer and author Rita Moreno will grace two San Antonio stages for special events hosted by the Las Casas Foundation.
Why it matters: Moreno's illustrious career includes an Oscar, a Tony, two Emmys and a Grammy. She was the first Latina to achieve "EGOT" status, a rare Hollywood feat.
What's happening: A free Q&A-style masterclass will kick off Moreno's visit Tuesday at 10am at the Empire Theatre. The event is open to any students and teachers, but reservations are required via [email protected].
- "An Evening with Rita Moreno" at the neighboring Majestic Theatre will take place that evening at 7:30pm.
- Tickets start at $29, but luxury packages, which include pre-show dinners, are also available.
- It's billed as an "unforgettable journey" through Moreno's 80-year career as an entertainer.
Of note: San Antonio's own Ricardo Chavira, known for his roles in "Desperate Housewives" and "Selena: The Series," will moderate both events.
Between the lines: The events raise funds and awareness for the Las Casas Foundation, which supports young theater artists in San Antonio and South Texas through scholarships.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.