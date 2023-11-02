Data: Zillow; Note: Calculations assume typical increases in home values, 3% closing costs paid at purchase and 1% home maintenance fees, 6% closing costs, and 6% agent fees paid at sale; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Get comfy, San Antonio homeowners. It could take more than a decade to break even on your purchase, per Zillow data shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: That's longer than the traditional advice to stay in your home for at least five years to recover purchase costs.

With mortgage rates topping 8%, new homeowners will need to stay put longer to avoid going underwater.

By the numbers: Our break-even timeline of 15 to 17 years is above the national average of 11 to 13.5 years, depending on your down payment.

Flashback: This is a departure from just a few years ago when low interest rates and rapidly rising prices allowed local homeowners to turn a profit on their investment within a few years.

How it works: Zillow used typical price increases for each market to forecast the value of a median home and compare it to equity based on down payments of 3% to 20%.