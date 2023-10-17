A still from H-E-B's "Our Texas, Our Future" film series. Photo: Courtesy of H-E-B Newsroom

A very Texas-themed event next month will feature country music, barbecue, the screening of an H-E-B docuseries about Texas wildlife and more.

What's happening: H-E-B and Alamo Drafthouse will screen the "Our Texas, Our Future" film series at Guadalupe River State Park at 4:30pm Nov. 4. Tickets are on sale now.

It's part of The Rolling Roadshow series from Alamo Drafthouse, which takes outdoor movies on the road.

Zoom in: The night will open with a performance from country artist Jess Williamson and include a barbecue dinner from H-E-B True Texas BBQ.

There will be a Q&A with environmental experts and filmmakers after the screening.

Tickets also include a free Alamo Drafthouse poster and blanket and free day admission to Guadalupe River State Park (so you can bring the kids for a day of fun before the screening kicks off).

The big picture: The five-film docuseries highlights efforts across Texas to protect wildlife habitats and threatened animal species, while showing off the great outdoors of Texas. Short films in the series range from 9 to 22 minutes.

You can watch the films online now. They will air on Texas PBS stations early next year.

Details: General admission tickets cost $35 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

For $250, you can go "glamping" in a pre-set tent for up to four people. The setup includes a queen bed, fire pit, chairs and more.

Ticket sales go toward a $10,000 donation to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation.

What they're saying: "We're excited to take our award-winning docuseries on the road and provide an opportunity for people to see the work of these passionate filmmakers while enjoying the beauty of the Texas outdoors," Leslie Sweet, H-E-B managing director of sustainability and environmental affairs, said in a statement.