Get your passport for Texas Hill Country's wine month in October
It's officially Wine-tober in Texas Hill Country.
What's happening: Texas Hill Country Wineries is offering a Texas wine month passport, with deals at more than 45 wineries.
Details: A couples pass costs $120. An individual passport is $85.
- The passport, which acts as a digital barcode ticket, gets you a complimentary tasting at each participating winery. You can visit a maximum of four wineries per day and each winery only once.
- You might need to make a reservation for the tastings.
- You'll also get 15% off on purchases of three or more bottles from each participating winery.
Zoom in: You can cover the cost of the passport after attending tastings at five wineries, per Texas Hill Country Wineries, the nonprofit trade association that promotes Hill Country wineries.
- The total potential value of the passport is more than $750.
- The wineries are as far north as San Saba and as far west as Kerrville, with many clustered between Johnson City and Fredericksburg.
What they're saying: Not everyone in Texas knows about Hill Country wine, communications coordinator Kate LaFleur tells Axios. The passport can benefit both customers and wineries.
- "We're still promoting a lot within Texas, and letting them know that this is right in their backyard," LaFleur says.
By the numbers: The Texas wine month passport sells out all 800 tickets every year, LaFleur tells Axios.
- Most are couples tickets, meaning around 1,400 people participate in the passport event annually.
The big picture: The event draws Texans from all over to the Hill Country. It even attracts some visitors from Louisiana, LaFleur says.
- Most of the visitors come from the Houston and Dallas areas, followed by Austin.
- Across Texas, the wine industry generates more than $20 billion for the state's economy, per a 2022 study from WineAmerica, a national trade association.
Flashback: The wine month event began in 1999 with just six to eight wineries, LaFleur says.
What's next: Buy your passport and view a list of participating wineries online.
The bottom line: "It's a fantastic way to experience multiple wineries at one great price," LaFleur says.
