It's officially Wine-tober in Texas Hill Country.

What's happening: Texas Hill Country Wineries is offering a Texas wine month passport, with deals at more than 45 wineries.

Details: A couples pass costs $120. An individual passport is $85.

The passport, which acts as a digital barcode ticket, gets you a complimentary tasting at each participating winery. You can visit a maximum of four wineries per day and each winery only once.

You might need to make a reservation for the tastings.

You'll also get 15% off on purchases of three or more bottles from each participating winery.

Zoom in: You can cover the cost of the passport after attending tastings at five wineries, per Texas Hill Country Wineries, the nonprofit trade association that promotes Hill Country wineries.

The total potential value of the passport is more than $750.

The wineries are as far north as San Saba and as far west as Kerrville, with many clustered between Johnson City and Fredericksburg.

What they're saying: Not everyone in Texas knows about Hill Country wine, communications coordinator Kate LaFleur tells Axios. The passport can benefit both customers and wineries.

"We're still promoting a lot within Texas, and letting them know that this is right in their backyard," LaFleur says.

By the numbers: The Texas wine month passport sells out all 800 tickets every year, LaFleur tells Axios.

Most are couples tickets, meaning around 1,400 people participate in the passport event annually.

The big picture: The event draws Texans from all over to the Hill Country. It even attracts some visitors from Louisiana, LaFleur says.

Most of the visitors come from the Houston and Dallas areas, followed by Austin.

Across Texas, the wine industry generates more than $20 billion for the state's economy, per a 2022 study from WineAmerica, a national trade association.

Flashback: The wine month event began in 1999 with just six to eight wineries, LaFleur says.

What's next: Buy your passport and view a list of participating wineries online.

The bottom line: "It's a fantastic way to experience multiple wineries at one great price," LaFleur says.