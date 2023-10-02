2 hours ago - News

First look: Pearl's High Street Wine Co. expands, reopens

Madalyn Mendoza
A view of a wine bar, with high-top seating in the center and tables to the right. Glass pendant lighting, hanging from wooden ceiling planks, accentuates the bar area.

High Street's much roomier bar area. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Exciting news for wine enthusiasts: High Street Wine Co. has reopened in a significantly larger space.

What they did: The Pearl wine bar temporarily closed in July for renovations.

  • High Street acquired an adjacent tenant space, demolished the dividing wall and expanded its area.

Details: The enhanced space features an expansive bar, modern lighting and ample seating.

By the numbers: High Street now covers 2,888 square feet, up from the previous 1,250 square feet, according to the Express-News.

  • It can now accommodate 120 people, versus the previous 40.
  • The cellar space more than doubled and now holds 2,500 bottles.
  • About 70 wines by the glass are offered, up from 45.

Flashback: The bar was a James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Wine Program in 2022.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more