Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Exciting news for wine enthusiasts: High Street Wine Co. has reopened in a significantly larger space.

What they did: The Pearl wine bar temporarily closed in July for renovations.

High Street acquired an adjacent tenant space, demolished the dividing wall and expanded its area.

Details: The enhanced space features an expansive bar, modern lighting and ample seating.

By the numbers: High Street now covers 2,888 square feet, up from the previous 1,250 square feet, according to the Express-News.

It can now accommodate 120 people, versus the previous 40.

The cellar space more than doubled and now holds 2,500 bottles.

About 70 wines by the glass are offered, up from 45.

Flashback: The bar was a James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Wine Program in 2022.