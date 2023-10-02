2 hours ago - News
First look: Pearl's High Street Wine Co. expands, reopens
Exciting news for wine enthusiasts: High Street Wine Co. has reopened in a significantly larger space.
What they did: The Pearl wine bar temporarily closed in July for renovations.
- High Street acquired an adjacent tenant space, demolished the dividing wall and expanded its area.
Details: The enhanced space features an expansive bar, modern lighting and ample seating.
By the numbers: High Street now covers 2,888 square feet, up from the previous 1,250 square feet, according to the Express-News.
- It can now accommodate 120 people, versus the previous 40.
- The cellar space more than doubled and now holds 2,500 bottles.
- About 70 wines by the glass are offered, up from 45.
Flashback: The bar was a James Beard semifinalist for Outstanding Wine Program in 2022.
