Enjoying story time at the Briscoe. Photo: Courtesy of the Briscoe Western Art Museum

A new series means it's time to wrangle up the kids and bring them to the Briscoe Western Art Museum downtown.

Driving the news: A Storytime Stampede begins Saturday with "Bertie the Buffalo" by Wendy Jones. Kids can also make bison masks.

Details: The Western-themed story times, from 10:30-11am the third Saturday of each month, are designed for children 18 months to 5 years.

Stories may be acted out or read aloud. Story time will also feature activities, songs and arts and crafts.

Plus, adults bringing kids will get half off the $14 general admission. Children 12 and under always receive free admission.

What they're saying: "Families often feel that children aren't welcome in a museum, but exposing children to art at a young age opens them to new experiences and can jumpstart their creativity," Liz Jackson, president and CEO of the Briscoe, said in a statement.

"The more often children visit a museum and enjoy the experience, the more comfortable they become with art overall."

What's next: On Oct. 21, listen to "The Three Little Javelinas" by Susan Lowell and make maracas.