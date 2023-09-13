UTSA football fans can score these downtown deals on game days

Share on email (opens in new window)

UTSA football and Centro San Antonio are teaming up in hopes of creating a win-win for Roadrunner fans and downtown businesses.

What's happening: The promotion, called "Let's Go 210," is a list of game day deals offered by downtown businesses for football fans.

How it works: The discounts are available for alumni, ticket holders, students and staff. Most of the deals are on trend with the 210 theme.

For example, Pinkerton's BBQ is taking $2.10 off the price of Lone Star tall boys on game days.

Fans can get two small cake cones for $10 at Justin's Ice Cream. The treats come with UTSA Roadrunner orange and blue ice cream.

Find the full list of deals here.

Participating locations will also put up UTSA decorations, such as inflatable helmets and light displays, to add to the downtown pageantry supporting the football team.

What they're saying: Trish DeBerry, Centro San Antonio CEO, says the new partnership amplifies the existing excitement that UTSA brings to downtown during home games, which are played at the Alamodome.

"(The small business) support, along with the momentum that is shared across San Antonio generates an enduring energy that fosters growth and engagement that would not exist without UTSA," DeBerry says in a statement.

What's next: UTSA will play the Army Black Knights on Friday at home. Kickoff is at 6pm.