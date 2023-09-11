San Antonio is a popular destination for Gen X job-seekers
San Antonio is a hot spot for Gen X job-seekers, according to a recent analysis by LinkedIn.
Why it matters: Remote work has made job hunting more flexible, giving people the option of choosing more cost-effective places to live, as opposed to cities like New York or San Francisco in the past.
Details: San Antonio is the No. 9 destination among U.S. metros for Gen Xers — those born between 1965 and 1980 — who moved for a job.
- Texas has a significant presence on the list with Austin at No. 1 and Dallas-Fort Worth at No. 7.
What they did: LinkedIn's Economic Graph Team took U.S. LinkedIn users, belonging to different generations, who updated their LinkedIn profiles with their new job information in real time from July 2022 to July 2023.
- Read more about the methodology here.
More San Antonio stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.