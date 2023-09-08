Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism; Chart: Axios Visuals

San Antonio saw a significant decline in hate crimes last year, down 33% to 42 total offenses in 2022, according to a new report.

Meanwhile, hate crimes spiked in most of the nation's 10 largest cities, setting a record at 1,889 cases nationally.

Why it matters: It was the second straight year of increases in major metros' average number of hate crimes — typically defined as violence stemming from victims' race, color, sexuality, religion or national origin, Axios' Russell Contreras writes.

The center collects hate crime stats from police data and state reports.

In recent years, it's collected more hate crime data than the FBI, which struggles to get law enforcement agencies from across the country to submit data on hate crimes.

Flashback: San Antonio's drop in hate crimes comes after the city hit a 22-year high in 2021 with 63 hate crimes reported, per the report.

Yes, but: San Antonio police in late 2020 moved to a new reporting system through the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which collects more detailed data for each incident compared to the previous system, a reason for the higher 2021 numbers, spokesperson Washington Moscoso told Axios earlier this year.

Details: The most common type of hate crime offense locally is "intimidation," with 27 reports in 2021, per the most recent FBI data.

That was followed by simple assault, with 21 reports, and aggravated assault, with 16 reports.

State law protects against certain hate crimes, but prosecutions are rare, ProPublica previously reported.

Be smart: Witnesses and victims can report hate crimes to the FBI online or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.