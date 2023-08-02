San Antonio's workforce threatened by AI

San Antonio is among the top 25 metro areas where artificial intelligence threatens the workforce, per a new analysis from research firm Chamber of Commerce.

Driving the news: At 14.29%, San Antonio ranked sixth out of the top 50 metro areas with the most at-risk jobs, according to the group, which used U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics employment data to analyze employment numbers within the 50 most-populated metro areas.

Why it matters: AI software and large language models — including ChatGPT — may soon be able to do all manner of jobs, raising concerns that a number of industries could replace workers with the technology.

Administrative roles like recordkeeping and cashiers, accounting, bookkeeping, factory and traditional security roles face the largest potential job losses due to AI, according to a recent report from the World Economic Forum.

By the numbers: Nearly 1 million workers are employed in the city, and about 150,000 of those jobs are at risk.

San Antonio ranked higher than other major Texas cities.

Yes, but: The latest tech boom has produced new jobs for the state, with AI job postings highly concentrated in just 15 metro areas, per a new Brookings Institution report.