San Antonio artworks are finalists in global contest

Photos of a steel structure and an illuminated waterfall side-by-side on a pastel background.

"Nest" and "STREAM." Photo: Courtesy of CODAworx

Local art installations "Nest" and "STREAM" are finalists in a global cohort vying for a CODAaward.

What's happening: CODAworx, a hub for commissioned art, picked 100 international finalists. Thirteen are in Texas.

  • The CODAaward is given to pieces that integrate art into interior, architectural or public spaces.
  • The two artworks that receive the most online votes will win a People's Choice award.

Zoom out: Austin, El Paso, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Huntsville are represented.

Zoom in: The two San Antonio works were completed in the last year.

  • "STREAM," by New York City-based artist Adam Frank, was unveiled in October at the revitalized stretch of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park. It's an illuminated, 250-foot waterfall that's also a live sound visualizer. Visitors can make sounds into a 1940s-style microphone installed near the water to activate a light show reflected in the stream.
  • "Nest" is by Michael Szivos, another New York City-based artist. The suspended aluminum sculpture is inspired by the woven pattern of a bird's nest. It hangs in the atrium of the new University Health Women's and Children's Hospital.

What's next: Online voting is open until Monday. The winners will be announced at the end of August.

