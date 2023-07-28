San Antonio artworks are finalists in global contest

Share on email (opens in new window)

"Nest" and "STREAM." Photo: Courtesy of CODAworx

Local art installations "Nest" and "STREAM" are finalists in a global cohort vying for a CODAaward.

What's happening: CODAworx, a hub for commissioned art, picked 100 international finalists. Thirteen are in Texas.

The CODAaward is given to pieces that integrate art into interior, architectural or public spaces.

The two artworks that receive the most online votes will win a People's Choice award.

Zoom out: Austin, El Paso, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Huntsville are represented.

Zoom in: The two San Antonio works were completed in the last year.

"STREAM," by New York City-based artist Adam Frank, was unveiled in October at the revitalized stretch of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park. It's an illuminated, 250-foot waterfall that's also a live sound visualizer. Visitors can make sounds into a 1940s-style microphone installed near the water to activate a light show reflected in the stream.

"Nest" is by Michael Szivos, another New York City-based artist. The suspended aluminum sculpture is inspired by the woven pattern of a bird's nest. It hangs in the atrium of the new University Health Women's and Children's Hospital.

What's next: Online voting is open until Monday. The winners will be announced at the end of August.