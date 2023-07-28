2 hours ago - Culture
San Antonio artworks are finalists in global contest
Local art installations "Nest" and "STREAM" are finalists in a global cohort vying for a CODAaward.
What's happening: CODAworx, a hub for commissioned art, picked 100 international finalists. Thirteen are in Texas.
- The CODAaward is given to pieces that integrate art into interior, architectural or public spaces.
- The two artworks that receive the most online votes will win a People's Choice award.
Zoom out: Austin, El Paso, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Huntsville are represented.
Zoom in: The two San Antonio works were completed in the last year.
- "STREAM," by New York City-based artist Adam Frank, was unveiled in October at the revitalized stretch of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park. It's an illuminated, 250-foot waterfall that's also a live sound visualizer. Visitors can make sounds into a 1940s-style microphone installed near the water to activate a light show reflected in the stream.
- "Nest" is by Michael Szivos, another New York City-based artist. The suspended aluminum sculpture is inspired by the woven pattern of a bird's nest. It hangs in the atrium of the new University Health Women's and Children's Hospital.
What's next: Online voting is open until Monday. The winners will be announced at the end of August.
