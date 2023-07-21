Share on email (opens in new window)

The Barbie Dream Spritz. Photo: Courtesy of Postino

San Antonio businesses have created pretty pink concoctions for us to sip as we officially enter "Barbie" world this weekend.

Santikos movie theaters are offering a Pink Paradise cocktail.

It's made with Malibu coconut rum, cranberry juice, orange juice, pineapple juice and grenadine.

Postino at The Rim has come up with a Barbie Dream Spritz.

It's a combination of Cappelletti Mazzura Aperitivo, Cocchi Rosa and sparkling rosé, garnished with a strawberry and served with a pink straw.

It's available Friday through July 30.

Plus, $1 from every drink sold will go to Girls Who Code.

A pink horchata with pink glitter. Photo: Courtesy of Folklores Coffee House

Folklores Coffee House created the Jamica Horchata.