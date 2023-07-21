1 hour ago - Business
Where to find pink "Barbie" cocktails, drinks in San Antonio
San Antonio businesses have created pretty pink concoctions for us to sip as we officially enter "Barbie" world this weekend.
Santikos movie theaters are offering a Pink Paradise cocktail.
- It's made with Malibu coconut rum, cranberry juice, orange juice, pineapple juice and grenadine.
Postino at The Rim has come up with a Barbie Dream Spritz.
- It's a combination of Cappelletti Mazzura Aperitivo, Cocchi Rosa and sparkling rosé, garnished with a strawberry and served with a pink straw.
- It's available Friday through July 30.
- Plus, $1 from every drink sold will go to Girls Who Code.
Folklores Coffee House created the Jamica Horchata.
- It's a hibiscus horchata with pink glitter, topped with whipped cream.
- It's only available Friday.
