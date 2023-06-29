San Antonio's VIA Metropolitan Transit has a special message for Wembanyama

Fans, restaurants, and now VIA Metropolitan Transit are giving the Spurs' No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama a warm welcome.

What's happening: The route signs on each VIA bus will alternate to say "Bonjour Wemby" through next week to welcome the French athlete, VIA spokesperson Lorraine Pulido tells Axios.

What they're saying: "Everywhere I've been, I've been welcomed warmly, so it's really comfortable and I'm really happy to be in that position," Wembanyama told reporters during a press conference on Saturday.