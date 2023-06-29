11 mins ago - Sports

San Antonio's VIA Metropolitan Transit has a special message for Wembanyama

Madalyn Mendoza

VIA is joining Wembymania. Photo: Courtesy of Jennifer Morrow

Fans, restaurants, and now VIA Metropolitan Transit are giving the Spurs' No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama a warm welcome.

What's happening: The route signs on each VIA bus will alternate to say "Bonjour Wemby" through next week to welcome the French athlete, VIA spokesperson Lorraine Pulido tells Axios.

What they're saying: "Everywhere I've been, I've been welcomed warmly, so it's really comfortable and I'm really happy to be in that position," Wembanyama told reporters during a press conference on Saturday.

  • “VIA caught Wemby fever along with San Antonio and our riders. We want to join our community in welcoming him to our city," VIA deputy CEO Tremell Brown tells Axios.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more