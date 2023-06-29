The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on June 29 that colleges can't explicitly consider an applicant's race in admissions isn't likely to change how at least some local universities approach admissions.

Why it matters: The landmark ruling overturning more than 40 years of precedent will transform the admissions process at many universities — including the University of Texas at Austin — forcing them to reevaluate how to maintain a diverse student body, Axios' Erin Doherty and April Rubin report.

Catch up fast: The conservative nonprofit Students for Fair Admissions argued that the admissions processes at Harvard and the University of North Carolina discriminate against white and Asian American applicants while giving a little extra weight to applicants from certain underrepresented groups.

The conservative-majority Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against the admissions processes at both universities, deciding that diversity is no longer a compelling interest under the Equal Protection Clause.

Zoom in: UTSA president Taylor Eighmy released a statement saying the college does not consider race in admissions, but instead uses a "holistic review process" which considers test scores, high school grade point average, prior college coursework, letters of recommendation and personal experience.

St. Mary's University also uses a holistic admission process and does not consider race, associate vice president for enrollment management Ryan Konkright tells Axios.

Our Lady of the Lake University does not consider race in admissions, spokesman Kenneth Rodriguez tells Axios.

The three colleges do not anticipate an impact from the Supreme Court decision.

By the numbers: Seventy-one percent of the 31,724 students at UTSA, a Hispanic-serving institution, are from underrepresented groups.

Forty-five percent are Pell eligible.

Forty-five percent are first-generation college students.

What they're saying: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican who filed an amicus brief in support of the plaintiffs against UNC and Harvard, called the ruling "a tremendous victory for those who have suffered from explicit racial discrimination."

Meanwhile: Texas' public colleges are in the process of evaluating their diversity, equity and inclusion programming to comply with a newly signed state law banning DEI offices on their campuses. That law goes into effect Jan. 1.