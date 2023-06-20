Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Average summer temperatures increased in San Antonio by 4.7° between 1970 and 2022, per a new analysis by climate research group Climate Central, Alex Fitzpatrick and Tory Lysik report.

Average temperatures were 88.1° in 2022, compared to 83.4° in 1970.

What's happening: Last month, the city started installing "cool pavement," a water-based asphalt treatment, that reflects sunlight and absorbs less heat.

The pavement leads to reduced temperature spikes.

Why it matters: Extreme heat is a serious health risk, leading to immediate acute effects such as exhaustion and heat stroke, and longer-term complications due to reduced air quality.

The big picture: Between 1970 and 2022, summer temperatures rose by 2.4° on average across nearly 230 locations in the U.S. — 95% of the locations the group analyzed.

Zoom in: Average temperature increases fr0m 1970 to 2022 were highest in Reno, Nevada (+11.1°); Boise, Idaho (+5.8°); Las Vegas (+5.8°); Salt Lake City (+5.5°); and El Paso (+5.3°).

Last summer was the warmest in that time frame for San Antonio, Salt Lake City and Tampa Bay.

Of note: Approximately half of the locations analyzed are now reporting at least two more weeks' worth of summer days with above-normal temperatures compared to 1970.

The bottom line: "As carbon pollution traps more heat in Earth's atmosphere, the summer season is warming, summer temperatures are arriving earlier in the year, and risky heat extremes are becoming more frequent," per Climate Central.