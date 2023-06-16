Share on email (opens in new window)

With extreme heat continuing this weekend in San Antonio, you can cool off swimming, or in air conditioning at most of these weekend events.

🍸 Wander up to Fredericksburg Friday for a mixology class, 4-5pm at The Stable Cocktail Bar.

For a $50 ticket you'll make two cocktails.

🏳️‍🌈 Celebrate Pride with a free RuPaul's Drag Race viewing at The Dakota East Side Ice House, starting 6pm Friday.

🧘 Bring your own mat to yoga at Walker Ranch Heritage Park, 9-9:45am Sunday.

🌮 Prepare your taste buds for the Bean & Cheese Battle Royale at Jaime's Place, 4-9pm Sunday, to taste and vote for the best bean and cheese taco in the city.

🍅 Be the judge for the best michelada from local chef Johnny Hernandez's restaurants, 1-4pm Sunday at La Gloria's Brooks location.

A $25 ticket gets you six michelada samples, one order of tacos and live music.

🏅 Test your sports knowledge with trivia, 7-9pm Sunday at Chicken N Pickle.