Updated 6 hours ago - Things to Do

Things to do this weekend in San Antonio: Bean and cheese contest

Madalyn Mendoza
Illustration of lit marquee letters spelling "WEEKEND" sitting in a row of theater seats.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

With extreme heat continuing this weekend in San Antonio, you can cool off swimming, or in air conditioning at most of these weekend events.

🍸 Wander up to Fredericksburg Friday for a mixology class, 4-5pm at The Stable Cocktail Bar.

  • For a $50 ticket you'll make two cocktails.

🏳️‍🌈 Celebrate Pride with a free RuPaul's Drag Race viewing at The Dakota East Side Ice House, starting 6pm Friday.

🧘 Bring your own mat to yoga at Walker Ranch Heritage Park, 9-9:45am Sunday.

🌮 Prepare your taste buds for the Bean & Cheese Battle Royale at Jaime's Place, 4-9pm Sunday, to taste and vote for the best bean and cheese taco in the city.

🍅 Be the judge for the best michelada from local chef Johnny Hernandez's restaurants, 1-4pm Sunday at La Gloria's Brooks location.

  • A $25 ticket gets you six michelada samples, one order of tacos and live music.

🏅 Test your sports knowledge with trivia, 7-9pm Sunday at Chicken N Pickle.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more