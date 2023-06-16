Things to do this weekend in San Antonio: Bean and cheese contest
With extreme heat continuing this weekend in San Antonio, you can cool off swimming, or in air conditioning at most of these weekend events.
🍸 Wander up to Fredericksburg Friday for a mixology class, 4-5pm at The Stable Cocktail Bar.
- For a $50 ticket you'll make two cocktails.
🏳️🌈 Celebrate Pride with a free RuPaul's Drag Race viewing at The Dakota East Side Ice House, starting 6pm Friday.
🧘 Bring your own mat to yoga at Walker Ranch Heritage Park, 9-9:45am Sunday.
🌮 Prepare your taste buds for the Bean & Cheese Battle Royale at Jaime's Place, 4-9pm Sunday, to taste and vote for the best bean and cheese taco in the city.
🍅 Be the judge for the best michelada from local chef Johnny Hernandez's restaurants, 1-4pm Sunday at La Gloria's Brooks location.
- A $25 ticket gets you six michelada samples, one order of tacos and live music.
🏅 Test your sports knowledge with trivia, 7-9pm Sunday at Chicken N Pickle.
