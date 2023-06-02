Mayor Ron Nirenberg is headed to Ohio to hobnob with fellow municipal leaders and chat about solutions to a variety of civic concerns.

What's happening: The annual U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting opens Friday in Columbus and runs through Monday.

Why it matters: The gathering, for leaders of cities with at least 30,000 residents, gives Nirenberg the opportunity to discuss pressing issues like public safety, tech growth and climate change.

State of play: Around 200 mayors from 38 states are registered to attend.

The Texas delegation of eight mayors includes Kirk Watson of Austin and Sylvester Turner of Houston.

It also includes mayors of smaller cities, like Ramiro Garza Jr. of Edinburg.

Conference panel topics include managing the influx of migrants, supporting startups, "tapping the power of DEI and accessibility," electric vehicles, developing passenger rail and promoting tourism.

Zoom in: Nirenberg is scheduled to give remarks in a session about how cities are managing the flow of migrants passing through and what municipal leaders need following the expiration of pandemic-era border policy Title 42.

He will moderate a discussion about the 2020 census and how mayors can alleviate undercounts and shape the 2030 census.

Nirenberg will also join a panel about governing with a health-focused lens when it comes to accessible streets and affordable housing.

Flashback: Voters elected Nirenberg last month to his fourth and final term. If he serves through the end, he will be San Antonio's longest-serving mayor since Henry Cisneros in the 1980s.

Nirenberg regularly attended meetings of the U.S. Conference of Mayors last year, traveling to Washington, D.C., and Reno, Nevada. He sits on the organization's advisory board.

The intrigue: The event's opening coincides with a national awareness day about gun violence and will feature a discussion of state preemption — legislative efforts that curb mayors' authority to regulate guns.

Attendees passed a resolution last year urging Congress to enact universal background checks on all gun sales, red flag laws and a ban on 3D-printed "ghost guns."

What they're saying: "The U.S. Conference of Mayors meetings are opportunities to gain perspective on how to deal with issues of common concern," Nirenberg tells Axios. "The meetings also give mayors the chance to interface with federal leaders for the benefit of our constituency."