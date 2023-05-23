Share on email (opens in new window)

San Antonio chef Braunda Smith will compete in "Guy's Grocery Games." Photo: Courtesy of Food Network

Lucy Cooper's chef and owner Braunda Smith is becoming somewhat of a Food Network regular with her upcoming appearance on "Guy's Grocery Games."

What's happening: Smith was one of the four "burgermeisters" selected for the Wednesday episode of the show, which pits chefs against each other in a series of challenges for a $20,000 prize.

In Smith's episode, the chefs will be challenged to make a burger using only six ingredients. They also must incorporate an unorthodox ingredient into their cheeseburger and side dish.

Between the lines: Smith isn't a stranger to unconventional recipes — the menu at Lucy Cooper's is known for having unique bites like Dr Pepper-flavored wings, clothesline bacon and Cheez-It-topped macaroni and cheese.

Flashback: Smith also appeared on the Food Network's "Chopped" in March.

What they're saying: The local chef, who is preparing to open a third Lucy Cooper's location, says working with the Food Network has been a blessing.

"Just to be a part of all of this still blows my big ol' hair back and makes me pinch myself every dang day," Smith tells Axios.

What's next: The show airs at 8pm.