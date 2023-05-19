Share on email (opens in new window)

These Texas brands are telling us it's time for summer treats. Photo: Courtesy of Blue Bell

Prepare your tastebuds and ready your spoons.

Driving the news: Blue Bell and Dr Pepper, both Texas brands, announced a new ice cream flavor yesterday: Dr Pepper float.

Delicious details: It's vanilla ice cream mixed with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet.