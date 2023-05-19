40 mins ago - Business
Texas' Blue Bell, Dr Pepper team up for new ice cream flavor
Prepare your tastebuds and ready your spoons.
Driving the news: Blue Bell and Dr Pepper, both Texas brands, announced a new ice cream flavor yesterday: Dr Pepper float.
Delicious details: It's vanilla ice cream mixed with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet.
- The creation is already hitting store shelves and will continue to roll out in the coming days.
- It will be available through next year.
