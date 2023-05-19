40 mins ago - Business

Texas' Blue Bell, Dr Pepper team up for new ice cream flavor

Megan Stringer
Blue Bell and Dr Pepper mixed into one float ice cream flavor sold in red containers.

These Texas brands are telling us it's time for summer treats. Photo: Courtesy of Blue Bell

Prepare your tastebuds and ready your spoons.

Driving the news: Blue Bell and Dr Pepper, both Texas brands, announced a new ice cream flavor yesterday: Dr Pepper float.

Delicious details: It's vanilla ice cream mixed with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet.

  • The creation is already hitting store shelves and will continue to roll out in the coming days.
  • It will be available through next year.
