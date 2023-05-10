31 mins ago - Food and Drink
Two San Antonio brunch spots land on national list
Two of the most popular brunch spots in the U.S. are in San Antonio.
Driving the news: OpenTable, a reservation website, recently named the 100 most popular brunch spots in the country.
- It's an annual list, not a ranking. The 2023 edition was released in time for Mother's Day.
What they found: Brasserie Mon Chou Chou, a French restaurant at Pearl, and Cappy's Restaurant, an Alamo Heights staple for seafood and steaks, made the list.
What they did: According to the list, OpenTable built the 2023 edition by looking at reviews for best daytime dining experiences.
Yes, but: Time slots for these popular brunch spots are dwindling. But it's not all bad news for the procrastinators.
- If you want another option for Mother's Day, Yelp recently named Comfort Cafe one of the best places to take mom out to eat.
- Mae Dunne, a brunch spot that's big on bringing the family together, also just opened near Boerne.
