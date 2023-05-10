31 mins ago - Food and Drink

Two San Antonio brunch spots land on national list

Madalyn Mendoza
Two of the most popular brunch spots in the U.S. are in San Antonio.

Driving the news: OpenTable, a reservation website, recently named the 100 most popular brunch spots in the country.

  • It's an annual list, not a ranking. The 2023 edition was released in time for Mother's Day.

What they found: Brasserie Mon Chou Chou, a French restaurant at Pearl, and Cappy's Restaurant, an Alamo Heights staple for seafood and steaks, made the list.

What they did: According to the list, OpenTable built the 2023 edition by looking at reviews for best daytime dining experiences.

Yes, but: Time slots for these popular brunch spots are dwindling. But it's not all bad news for the procrastinators.

  • If you want another option for Mother's Day, Yelp recently named Comfort Cafe one of the best places to take mom out to eat.
  • Mae Dunne, a brunch spot that's big on bringing the family together, also just opened near Boerne.
