Two of the most popular brunch spots in the U.S. are in San Antonio.

Driving the news: OpenTable, a reservation website, recently named the 100 most popular brunch spots in the country.

It's an annual list, not a ranking. The 2023 edition was released in time for Mother's Day.

What they found: Brasserie Mon Chou Chou, a French restaurant at Pearl, and Cappy's Restaurant, an Alamo Heights staple for seafood and steaks, made the list.

What they did: According to the list, OpenTable built the 2023 edition by looking at reviews for best daytime dining experiences.

Yes, but: Time slots for these popular brunch spots are dwindling. But it's not all bad news for the procrastinators.