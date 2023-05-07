Proposition A crushed in early vote as opposition declares early victory
Leaders of a group opposed to Proposition A, the sweeping criminal justice reform question in San Antonio, declared it had failed, with only early and absentee vote totals released Saturday night.
- Proposition A didn't perform well with early and absentee voters, 74% of whom cast their ballot against it.
Driving the news: The Bexar County Elections Department released early vote totals as polls closed at 7pm Saturday.
The latest: "Prop A sought to enshrine in our City Charter the exact sorts of measures that brought disastrous consequences to cities like San Francisco, Portland and Austin," Eddie Aldrete and April Ancira, co-chairs of a political action committee against Proposition A, said in a statement.
- "The defeat of Prop A is a victory for local families, for local businesses, and for our quality of life. San Antonio is one of America’s unique, great cities and today our citizens professed with a loud and unequivocally clear voice we want to keep it that way," they said.
By the numbers: Early and absentee vote turnout stood at about 10.5%.
Details: Proposition A sought to amend the city charter to:
- Prevent officers from investigating abortions.
- Halt citations and arrests for low-level marijuana possession.
- Ban police chokeholds and no-knock warrants.
- Expand the city's cite-and-release policy to direct officers to cite, not arrest, people for certain misdemeanor offenses, including some theft offenses.
- Create a justice director position for the city, a person who hasn't worked in law enforcement and would oversee criminal justice policies.
Why it matters: San Antonio appears to be the first Texas city to put abortion on the ballot since the state outlawed the procedure in nearly all cases last year.
- Whether it passes or not, future court battles could be in store over Proposition A.
The big picture: The city won't enforce many of the measures if voters pass them because they're contrary to state law, city attorney Andy Segovia has said.
- The city would, however, create the justice director position if passed.
Context: Supporters placed the charter amendment on the ballot after they gathered more than the required 20,000 signatures. Combined, the measures aim to reduce the number of people jailed on low-level offenses and free up police to focus on more serious crimes, supporters have said.
Zoom in: Proposition A has faced strong opposition from the police union, business leaders and elected officials, including Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
- The police union's political action committee spent almost $2 million to defeat Proposition A.
- While anti-abortion groups have also opposed the charter amendment, the most well-funded opposition has centered on the expansion of cite-and-release policy. That message has tapped into voters' fears of rising crime rates, as opponents said it will embolden people to steal.
- The cite-and-release expansion includes theft under $750 and graffiti damages less than $2,500.
Flashback: Some of the organizers behind Proposition A also worked to support Proposition B in 2021, which would have stripped the police union of its right to collectively bargain with the city. That failed only narrowly.
