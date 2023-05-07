Leaders of a group opposed to Proposition A, the sweeping criminal justice reform question in San Antonio, declared it had failed, with only early and absentee vote totals released Saturday night.

Proposition A didn't perform well with early and absentee voters, 74% of whom cast their ballot against it.

Driving the news: The Bexar County Elections Department released early vote totals as polls closed at 7pm Saturday.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

The latest: "Prop A sought to enshrine in our City Charter the exact sorts of measures that brought disastrous consequences to cities like San Francisco, Portland and Austin," Eddie Aldrete and April Ancira, co-chairs of a political action committee against Proposition A, said in a statement.

"The defeat of Prop A is a victory for local families, for local businesses, and for our quality of life. San Antonio is one of America’s unique, great cities and today our citizens professed with a loud and unequivocally clear voice we want to keep it that way," they said.

By the numbers: Early and absentee vote turnout stood at about 10.5%.

Details: Proposition A sought to amend the city charter to:

Prevent officers from investigating abortions.

Halt citations and arrests for low-level marijuana possession.

Ban police chokeholds and no-knock warrants.

Expand the city's cite-and-release policy to direct officers to cite, not arrest, people for certain misdemeanor offenses, including some theft offenses.

Create a justice director position for the city, a person who hasn't worked in law enforcement and would oversee criminal justice policies.

Why it matters: San Antonio appears to be the first Texas city to put abortion on the ballot since the state outlawed the procedure in nearly all cases last year.

Whether it passes or not, future court battles could be in store over Proposition A.

The big picture: The city won't enforce many of the measures if voters pass them because they're contrary to state law, city attorney Andy Segovia has said.

The city would, however, create the justice director position if passed.

Context: Supporters placed the charter amendment on the ballot after they gathered more than the required 20,000 signatures. Combined, the measures aim to reduce the number of people jailed on low-level offenses and free up police to focus on more serious crimes, supporters have said.

Zoom in: Proposition A has faced strong opposition from the police union, business leaders and elected officials, including Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

The police union's political action committee spent almost $2 million to defeat Proposition A.

While anti-abortion groups have also opposed the charter amendment, the most well-funded opposition has centered on the expansion of cite-and-release policy. That message has tapped into voters' fears of rising crime rates, as opponents said it will embolden people to steal.

The cite-and-release expansion includes theft under $750 and graffiti damages less than $2,500.

Flashback: Some of the organizers behind Proposition A also worked to support Proposition B in 2021, which would have stripped the police union of its right to collectively bargain with the city. That failed only narrowly.