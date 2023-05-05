Share on email (opens in new window)

The Cellar at Mixtli is opening this month. Photo: Courtesy of Giant Noise

Mixtli, one of the most-lauded local restaurants, is adding a wine-focused extension called The Cellar to the Southtown property.

What's happening: The Mixtli team, lead by executive chefs Rico Torres and Diego Galicia, announced the May 14 opening on Thursday.

Details: The Cellar will be stocked with more than 1,200 bottles of wine from around the world, with a focus on Mexico.

The new concept will also offer cheese, charcuterie, conservas and other fine foods.

Hailey Pruitt, Mixtli's certified sommelier, will lead The Cellar.

The Cellar will not replace The Bar at Mixtli, which is also adjacent to the restaurant.

It will be located in front of the restaurant's private dining space, a spokesperson for the business tells Axios.

What they're saying: Pruitt says in a statement that she's excited for Mixtli to have an extension of the existing wine program.