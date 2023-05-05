43 mins ago - Food and Drink
The Cellar at Mixtli will focus on Mexican wines
Mixtli, one of the most-lauded local restaurants, is adding a wine-focused extension called The Cellar to the Southtown property.
What's happening: The Mixtli team, lead by executive chefs Rico Torres and Diego Galicia, announced the May 14 opening on Thursday.
Details: The Cellar will be stocked with more than 1,200 bottles of wine from around the world, with a focus on Mexico.
- The new concept will also offer cheese, charcuterie, conservas and other fine foods.
- Hailey Pruitt, Mixtli's certified sommelier, will lead The Cellar.
The Cellar will not replace The Bar at Mixtli, which is also adjacent to the restaurant.
- It will be located in front of the restaurant's private dining space, a spokesperson for the business tells Axios.
What they're saying: Pruitt says in a statement that she's excited for Mixtli to have an extension of the existing wine program.
- "At The Cellar, similar to Mixtli's ethos, we will focus heavily on Mexican wine and shedding light on this great, but lesser-known winemaking region," she says.
