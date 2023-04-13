Sandra Cisneros will speak at this year's book festival. Photo: Courtesy of the San Antonio Book Festival

The San Antonio Book Festival is almost here.

Driving the news: The festival takes place Saturday at the newly reopened Central Library.

Of note: It's happening earlier this year, which should be a good thing. Last year's summer festival was sweltering.

There is a chance of rain, so bring an umbrella and check to see if sessions are slated for indoors or outdoors.

Don't forget: There will be food trucks on site.

And plenty of sessions are geared toward children.

Here are some sessions we're excited about:

Sandra Cisneros will join authors Reyna Grande, Manuel Muñoz and Reggie Scott Young to discuss rewriting history from 10-11am at the Russell Hill Rogers Tent.

Matthew Desmond will discuss his latest book, the nonfiction "Poverty, by America" from 11:15am-12:15pm at the Russell Hill Rogers Tent.

Kiese Laymon and Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton will discuss their genre-defying memoirs from 12:30-1:30pm at the Russell Hill Rogers Tent.

Rebecca Makkai will speak about her new book "I Have Some Questions for You" from 2:45-3:30pm at the Russell Hill Rogers Tent.

Lewis F. Fisher will talk about the unique story of Brackenridge Park, featured in his book, also from 2:45-3:30pm, at Rogers Hall.

José Olivarez will discuss his latest collection of poems "Promises of Gold" from 4:15-5pm at the Latino Collection Resource Center.

It's hard to pick only a few. View the full schedule.