San Antonio Book Festival sessions we're watching
The San Antonio Book Festival is almost here.
Driving the news: The festival takes place Saturday at the newly reopened Central Library.
Of note: It's happening earlier this year, which should be a good thing. Last year's summer festival was sweltering.
- There is a chance of rain, so bring an umbrella and check to see if sessions are slated for indoors or outdoors.
Don't forget: There will be food trucks on site.
- And plenty of sessions are geared toward children.
Here are some sessions we're excited about:
Sandra Cisneros will join authors Reyna Grande, Manuel Muñoz and Reggie Scott Young to discuss rewriting history from 10-11am at the Russell Hill Rogers Tent.
Matthew Desmond will discuss his latest book, the nonfiction "Poverty, by America" from 11:15am-12:15pm at the Russell Hill Rogers Tent.
Kiese Laymon and Deborah D.E.E.P. Mouton will discuss their genre-defying memoirs from 12:30-1:30pm at the Russell Hill Rogers Tent.
Rebecca Makkai will speak about her new book "I Have Some Questions for You" from 2:45-3:30pm at the Russell Hill Rogers Tent.
Lewis F. Fisher will talk about the unique story of Brackenridge Park, featured in his book, also from 2:45-3:30pm, at Rogers Hall.
José Olivarez will discuss his latest collection of poems "Promises of Gold" from 4:15-5pm at the Latino Collection Resource Center.
