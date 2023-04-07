This weekend's lineup of events includes pre-Easter activities, too. Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

It's Easter weekend and there's plenty to do, if you weren't busy enough with the basket-building, Brackenridge Park camping and cascarón-cracking.

What's happening: Easter events are taking place throughout the weekend.

🧺 Chicken N Pickle is celebrating from 11am to 2pm Saturday with a face painter and a free egg hunt that's BYOB (bring your own basket). There's brunch, too.

🥚 Saturday celebrations continue from 10am to 4pm at The Doseum with an "Eggstravaganza," which includes unique activities like painting with egg whites and engineering experiments to protect free-falling eggs.

🥕 Morgan's Wonderland's event from 10am to 4pm Saturday includes a scavenger hunt, Easter Bunny photos and accessible rides and playscapes.

🐇 Hop over to the Tower of the Americas on Sunday for a $5 Easter event, which has all of the traditional fun plus a petting zoo and moon bounce.