Four egg hunts for Easter weekend in San Antonio
It's Easter weekend and there's plenty to do, if you weren't busy enough with the basket-building, Brackenridge Park camping and cascarón-cracking.
What's happening: Easter events are taking place throughout the weekend.
🧺 Chicken N Pickle is celebrating from 11am to 2pm Saturday with a face painter and a free egg hunt that's BYOB (bring your own basket). There's brunch, too.
🥚 Saturday celebrations continue from 10am to 4pm at The Doseum with an "Eggstravaganza," which includes unique activities like painting with egg whites and engineering experiments to protect free-falling eggs.
🥕 Morgan's Wonderland's event from 10am to 4pm Saturday includes a scavenger hunt, Easter Bunny photos and accessible rides and playscapes.
🐇 Hop over to the Tower of the Americas on Sunday for a $5 Easter event, which has all of the traditional fun plus a petting zoo and moon bounce.
