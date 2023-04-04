Data: RE/MAX; Note: Overall number includes 50 metro areas analyzed by RE/MAX; Table: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Home sales were down nearly 21% in February compared with February 2022 in the San Antonio area, per RE/MAX's newly released February report.

Why it matters: In 2022, potential buyers were desperate for more inventory. Now homes are hitting the market, but people can't afford them, Axios' Brianna Crane writes.

What's happening: Rates for a 30-year loan were at 6.09% in early February and shot up to 6.65% by the end of the month, per Freddie Mac.

Zoom in: The San Antonio area had almost 199% more active inventory this February compared with February 2022.

San Antonio homes spent about 64 days on the market in February — a 63.6% increase compared with the 39 days homes spent on the market a year prior.

In February, homes in the San Antonio area were selling for almost $310,000, or 3% more than in February 2022.

Zoom out: San Antonio's slowdown was not as bad as the national average but worse than that of many other major cities, including Boston and Seattle.

Between the lines: Buyers who can afford these mortgage rates have more options than a year ago; they can take their time searching; and they can make offers that aren't wildly above list price.

Yes, but: These rates make buying unaffordable for many.

What's next: Mortgage rates dropped nearly a quarter point last month, which means buyer activity might pick back up.