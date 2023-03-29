Data: BTS; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

San Antonio International Airport's flight delays in December were just as bad and unusual as they seemed, according to recently released U.S. Department of Transportation data.

By the numbers: Just 71.7% of domestic flights departed San Antonio on time in December 2022, per data from the department's Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS).

That's down from 82.8% in November 2022, an 11.1 percentage point drop.

The big picture: Nationally, just 69.1% of December's flights departed on time, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

That figure is generally between 75% and 80% in a typical month, albeit with predictable dips in the busy — and often meteorologically challenging — summer and winter travel seasons.

Between the lines: The story in December was, of course, Southwest Airlines' epic meltdown.

61.2% of Southwest flights departed San Antonio International on time in December.

on time in December. Just 57.3% of Southwest's December flights departed on time nationally, compared with 77.2% for Delta Air Lines, 72.5% for American Airlines and 70.7% for United Airlines.

Southwest's struggles dragged down the average for all carriers reporting data to BTS.

Yes, but: All indications so far suggest Southwest has recovered nicely since December, though the BTS's data reports lag by about three months.