Rosario's offering free food for National Jefa Day
On Friday, the first 200 guests at Rosario's will be treated to a free meal in honor of National Jefa Day and Women's History Month.
What's happening: PepsiCo is picking up the tab as part of the Jefa-Owned campaign, powered by Juntos Crecemos, which aims to increase visibility for Latina small business owners.
- Rosario's is one of eight U.S. restaurants selected for the promotion.
How it works: Customers will pick from a curated menu and PepsiCo will handle the rest.
- Rosario's opens at 11am on Friday.
- The restaurant is also getting free business-building services through PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos Hispanic and Digital Delivery Program.
Flashback: Local restaurateur Lisa Wong took over Rosario's in 1992. In February, Rosario's moved into its "forever home" at 722 S. St. Mary's St.
What they're saying: Wong tells Axios the support of companies like PepsiCo is "immensely valuable" to Latino business owners.
- "So many of our employees have been with us for a long time, we've grown up together. I think that's one of the attributes of being Latina, that we understand that we can't do things alone, we depend on each other to make us stronger," Wong said.
