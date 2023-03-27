Rosario's offering free food for National Jefa Day

On Friday, the first 200 guests at Rosario's will be treated to a free meal in honor of National Jefa Day and Women's History Month.

What's happening: PepsiCo is picking up the tab as part of the Jefa-Owned campaign, powered by Juntos Crecemos, which aims to increase visibility for Latina small business owners.

Rosario's is one of eight U.S. restaurants selected for the promotion.

How it works: Customers will pick from a curated menu and PepsiCo will handle the rest.

Rosario's opens at 11am on Friday.

The restaurant is also getting free business-building services through PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos Hispanic and Digital Delivery Program.

Flashback: Local restaurateur Lisa Wong took over Rosario's in 1992. In February, Rosario's moved into its "forever home" at 722 S. St. Mary's St.

What they're saying: Wong tells Axios the support of companies like PepsiCo is "immensely valuable" to Latino business owners.