San Antonio is a city of steak-eaters, apparently.

Driving the news: OpenTable's 10 Diners Choice winners, a monthly list of most-booked restaurants through the site, shows restaurants with steak on the menu dominate.

Details: Chart House, Chama Gaucha, Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, Brasao Brazilian Steakhouse, Fogo de Chao, Whiskey Cake, Brasserie Mon Chou Chou, Ida Claire, Eddie V's and Cappy's Restaurant made the list.

Ida Claire is the only restaurant that does not serve steaks.

It's unclear whether the restaurants are listed by popularity.

Yes, but: Valentine's Day dates may have had some impact on the February list.

And, the OpenTable reservation network is not a complete collection of San Antonio restaurants.

What we're watching: Whether springtime temperatures will inspire a change in appetite and/or scenery and sway the list.