San Antonio impressed a Canadian newspaper for our dining scene, inclusivity and more.

Driving the news: The Toronto Star, a daily newspaper, recently published a "what to do" guide for San Antonio.

What they're saying: Toronto Star contributor Robin Catalano sang San Antonio's praises, saying it's "suddenly, the "coolest, most inclusive place in Texas."

Dining at downtown restaurant Landrace and visiting Hopscotch, Pearl and the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge made Catalano's list of things to do.

The St. Mary's Strip and Pegasus on Main Avenue, also known as the gay strip, were also noted for celebrating the "loud-and-proud LGBTQ scene."

Flashback: The Toronto Star's guide to San Antonio comes on the heels of another glowing review from Insider in January.