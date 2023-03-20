1 hour ago - Things to Do
Canadian newspaper calls San Antonio the 'coolest ... place in Texas'
San Antonio impressed a Canadian newspaper for our dining scene, inclusivity and more.
Driving the news: The Toronto Star, a daily newspaper, recently published a "what to do" guide for San Antonio.
What they're saying: Toronto Star contributor Robin Catalano sang San Antonio's praises, saying it's "suddenly, the "coolest, most inclusive place in Texas."
- Dining at downtown restaurant Landrace and visiting Hopscotch, Pearl and the Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge made Catalano's list of things to do.
- The St. Mary's Strip and Pegasus on Main Avenue, also known as the gay strip, were also noted for celebrating the "loud-and-proud LGBTQ scene."
Flashback: The Toronto Star's guide to San Antonio comes on the heels of another glowing review from Insider in January.
