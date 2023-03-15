One of the wallets from the Spurs partnership with Bexar Goods. Photo: Courtesy of Spurs Sports and Entertainment

A new line of Spurs merchandise will celebrate the team's 50th anniversary.

Driving the news: Spurs Sports and Entertainment's fourth partnership with Hill Country-based Bexar Goods offers a line of T-shirts, caps, wallets, bandanas and more that will go on sale Mar. 17 at the AT&T Center.

Details: The line’s aesthetic nods to the Spurs' 1990s Fiesta jerseys, with touches of turquoise, fuchsia and orange.

Some designs were inspired by the 1996 All-Star Weekend, which was hosted in San Antonio.

The items will be on sale in the arena’s Ultra Club as the Spurs host the Memphis Grizzlies.

More wallets from the new Spurs collection. Photo: Spurs Sports and Entertainment

What they're saying: "This collaboration continues bringing unique merchandise to our fans and each new iteration gives us a chance to deepen our roots with local creators who we admire," Jordan Mandelkorn, SS&E's senior director of marketing, said in a statement.