Spurs launch leather goods line for 50th anniversary
A new line of Spurs merchandise will celebrate the team's 50th anniversary.
Driving the news: Spurs Sports and Entertainment's fourth partnership with Hill Country-based Bexar Goods offers a line of T-shirts, caps, wallets, bandanas and more that will go on sale Mar. 17 at the AT&T Center.
Details: The line’s aesthetic nods to the Spurs' 1990s Fiesta jerseys, with touches of turquoise, fuchsia and orange.
- Some designs were inspired by the 1996 All-Star Weekend, which was hosted in San Antonio.
- The items will be on sale in the arena’s Ultra Club as the Spurs host the Memphis Grizzlies.
What they're saying: "This collaboration continues bringing unique merchandise to our fans and each new iteration gives us a chance to deepen our roots with local creators who we admire," Jordan Mandelkorn, SS&E's senior director of marketing, said in a statement.
