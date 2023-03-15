42 mins ago - Sports

Spurs launch leather goods line for 50th anniversary

Madalyn Mendoza

One of the wallets from the Spurs partnership with Bexar Goods. Photo: Courtesy of Spurs Sports and Entertainment

A new line of Spurs merchandise will celebrate the team's 50th anniversary.

Driving the news: Spurs Sports and Entertainment's fourth partnership with Hill Country-based Bexar Goods offers a line of T-shirts, caps, wallets, bandanas and more that will go on sale Mar. 17 at the AT&T Center.

Details: The line’s aesthetic nods to the Spurs' 1990s Fiesta jerseys, with touches of turquoise, fuchsia and orange.

  • Some designs were inspired by the 1996 All-Star Weekend, which was hosted in San Antonio.
  • The items will be on sale in the arena’s Ultra Club as the Spurs host the Memphis Grizzlies.
Three wallets arranged in a vertical line.
More wallets from the new Spurs collection. Photo: Spurs Sports and Entertainment

What they're saying: "This collaboration continues bringing unique merchandise to our fans and each new iteration gives us a chance to deepen our roots with local creators who we admire," Jordan Mandelkorn, SS&E's senior director of marketing, said in a statement.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Antonio stories

No stories could be found

San Antoniopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Antonio.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more